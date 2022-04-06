Edinburgh crime: Teenage boy charged after 10-year-old robbed in Edinburgh park

A teenage boy has been charged in relation to a 10-year-old being robbed in Edinburgh last week.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:49 pm

Police Scotland has confirmed the 13-year-old has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery following two incidents on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The 10-year-old robbery victim was walking near the junction between Zetland Place and Stirling Road with two of his friends at around 5.30pm when he was approached by the older boy.

The 13-year-old asked the youngster to hand over his bag and when he refused, he threatened him. The 10-year-old was then robbed of some coins as a result.

Following the incident police in Edinburgh issued an appeal for information as part of their investigation to try to establish exactly what happened.

Nearby on the same day an attempted robbery was reported on Primrose Bank Road. No details of this incident have been released by police.

This case has been reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

