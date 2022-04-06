Mr Hanson was on holiday with his wife Elizabeth when he made the blunder and had a roll for breakfast with some friends.

The pair – from Blaydon in England – were walking in Newhailes around 2pm when Mr Hanson had a reaction to the wheat, which quickly turned into anaphylaxis.

He said: “I had breakfast, and I foolishly had a Scottish morning roll, even though I knew I had an allergy to wheat flour.

"Everything was okay until I started walking and the times I’ve had anaphylaxis in the past, it’s always been associated with eating wheat flour and then exercising afterwards, so it was just totally the wrong thing to do.”

His wife described him as looking pale and said: “He just didn’t look right. He kind of staggered to a bridge. After a few minutes, he totally lost consciousness.”

Luckily a passing group of cyclists stopped and called an ambulance while Mrs Hanson administered an EpiPen.

She continued: “The ambulance arrived very, very quickly and just in time to save my husband's life.”

Terry Hanson recovering in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after having an allergic reaction.

They were “blue lighted” across Edinburgh by paramedic Scott Atkinson and technician Andrew Innes to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His wife said he was seen immediately and stabilised.

"One of the ambulance staff found me in the waiting area and updated me with everything, even though it was extremely busy,” she said.

"Nursing staff also took the time to update me in the waiting area too.”

Edinburgh paramedics saved Terry Hanson's life after he suffered an allergic reaction to a Scottish morning roll.

Mrs Hanson said she is in “no doubt” that his life was saved by the swift actions of the SAS staff.

She added finally: “I would like to pass on our sincerest thanks and gratitude to them - I hope they realise how incredible they all are.

"I feel he received the absolute best care that he could have possibly received.”

Mr Hanson was discharged at 3am on November 14, 2021, and has fully recovered, he reiterated his wife’s gratitude by saying: “I just want to say thanks very much to the ambulance crew for saving my life.

Terry and Elizabeth Hanson.

"I’m sure I would not have made it if not for them.”

