Edinburgh crime: Teenage girl, 16, assaulted on street in Longstone

A 16-year-old girl was assaulted in the Longstone area of Edinburgh yesterday evening.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:32 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:33 am

Police received a report of the incident, which took place on Inglis Green Road at around 11.30 on Tuesday, May 17.

However, the assault of the teenage girl took place earlier that day, at around 5pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3801 of May 17, 2022.

A teenage girl was assaulted on Inglis Green Road, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, May 17.