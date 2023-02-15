A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Edinburgh

Bailey Dowling, 19 and of London, made no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, accused of the murder of Lewis McCartney.

Mr McCartney was found with serious injuries in Viewcraig Street in the Dumbiedykes area of the Scottish capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Lewis McCartney, pictured, was found with serious injuries in Viewcraig Street in the Dumbiedykes area of the Scottish capital.

The 18-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but could not be saved.

Dowling has also been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, and a third charge against the Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again in court within the next eight days.

Police Scotland revealed the identity of Mr McCartney on Tuesday.

After Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Lewis’ family and friends.

“They’ve asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

