Edinburgh crime: Teenager found to have 300 indecent images on computer
A Scots teenager has been caught with a horror haul of sex abuse images involving children as young as two-years-old.
Patryk Sienkiewicz was found to possess more than 300 indecent images of children when police raided his home in the Royston Mains area of Edinburgh earlier this year. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the teen had also downloaded a disgusting video depicting an adult engaging in sexual activity with an animal.
Sienkiewicz, 19, appeared in court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to two sexual offences on January 23 this year. Fiscal depute Connor Muir told the court police received intelligence the images were downloaded at the teenager’s address and found him home alone when they arrived with a search warrant.
Mr Muir said a computer and a mobile phone were seized and when the devices were examined by cyber crime experts it was found he had collected a total of 337 images and 114 videos. The court was told the pictures showed female children aged between two and five-years-old being penetrated by adult men.
The images also depicted youngsters posing naked and one video found contained bestiality involving an adult and an animal. Mr Muir said 28 images and videos were rated as Category A, the worst kind, along with 125 at Category B and 298 at Category C.
The Crown motion for forfeiture of the devices was continued to the next hearing. Sheriff Kevin McCarron placed Sienkiewicz on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared to next month.