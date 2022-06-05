Jay Begbie attacked Robert Young just three months after he tried to kill his flatmate.

The now 18-year-old pled guilty to both crimes as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Begbie pounced on Mr Young at the victim's flat in Duddingston, Edinburgh last June 27.

Jay Begbie pled guilty as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow. Photo: John Devlin

The pair and others had gone there having earlier met at the Capital's Waverley station.

It was at the flat Begbie was ordered to turn music down after Mr Young and his partner had gone to bed.

Prosecutor Michael Macintosh told how the young thug became "aggressive" and refused to leave.

He then attacked Mr Young after he confronted him.

Mr Macintosh: said "He produced a small yellow knife and struck him with a slashing blow across the throat."

After a struggle between the pair, Begbie fled, but was soon arrested.

Mr Young meantime was rushed to hospital. He suffered a five-inch wound to his neck, but luckily it did not affect any major blood vessels.

Mr Macintosh: "It is anticipated that he will make a full recovery albeit he will be left with a substantial scar."

Begbie carried out the attack having also brutally knifed Jack Elliot on March 18 2021.

The pair lived together at a flat in Leith, Edinburgh at the time.

They had friends round that night before raging Begbie suddenly asked for everyone to leave the flat..

After a struggle with his flat-mate, Begbie stabbed him warning he would repeat it if he was not left alone.

The teen then did strike Mr Elliot again before fleeing the scene. He was later tracked down by at another property in Edinburgh.

He lied that he had stabbed Mr Elliot as he had "pulled" a knife on him first.

The victim needed surgery having suffered two wounds to the chest area.

Begbie admitted attempting to murder Mr Elliot as well as assaulting Mr Young to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.