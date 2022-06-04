Monday

An Edinburgh woman has been banned from owning more than one dog for three years.

Siobhan Isabella Stewart Buchan of Ferry Road Drive was found guilty of failing to seek veterinary treatment for her puppy.

The 31-year-old had an American bulldog, Ice, whose ears had been illegally cropped.

Two girls in Midlothian were charged by police with wilful fireraising.

Emergency services were called to Kippielaw Park in Mayfield after receiving reports of a fire on the afternoon of Sunday, May 8.

The fire resulted in phone lines being damaged leaving households without internet for a few days.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of all the crime and court stories from the Capital and the Lothians this week

Police officers responded to over 63,000 calls about domestic abuse between 2021 and 2022.

Out of these calls, 43% resulted in a crime being recorded, with 1,760 crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

Police were called to Sighthill Park over the weekend after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The emergency services searched the area near the Powerleague football pitches, after arriving at the scene on Saturday evening.

Tuesday

A drug dealer who was caught at a bus station with thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin in a “county lines operation” has been jailed for 18 months.

Demetre Dobson had travelled from Birmingham to Edinburgh with the large consignment of the Class A drugs hidden in a sports bag when he was pulled over by police last year.

An Edinburgh youth football club say their players were subjected to “unprovoked physical attacks and racial abuse” in a cup final which was abandoned after a player was injured and a mass brawl broke out.

The fracas, during the match between Tynecastle FC and Portobello CFA 2006s, is now being investigated by police after witnesses said both parents and players were involved in the incident.

An appeal was launched to help trace a man police believe can assist with their enquiries into a city centre serious assault.

The assault took place around 1.50 am on February 12, and police have released an image of a man they think may be able to assist their enquiries.

A driver was arrested while driving in an East Lothian town after testing positive for cannabis.

Police officers stopped the car on Monday night after spotting a lighting defect on the vehicle.

Once stopped, they then saw that the front two tyres had the ply exposed and found that the driver was in possession of some cannabis.

Wednesday

A pensioner has appeared in court on petition in connection with an alleged sex attack on a young boy at a public toilet in Edinburgh.

James Tait, 88, faced a single charge of sexual assault during a brief hearing in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The OAP made no plea to the charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 and the case was continued for further examination.

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a serious assault in an Edinburgh night club.

A medic who treated Sheku Bayoh in hospital after his arrest has said the fact he was in handcuffs may have hindered earlier attempts to perform CPR on him.

Dr Gillian Pickering was in charge of the A&E team which tried to resuscitate Mr Bayoh, 31, at Victoria Hospital in Fife on the morning of May 3 2015.

She said the fact he was wearing handcuffs could have affected the outcome.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident which happened around 6 pm on Saturday on Meuse Lane, between Princes Street and St Andrew Square.

An 18-year-old was assaulted by a group of men, and had his motorcycle and mobile phone stolen.

A driver involved in a two-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by police.

Officers were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A720 near the Dreghorn junction at around 9.20am on Wednesday morning.

Tyre Extinguishers Edinburgh has again targeted SUV’s in the Capital throughout Tuesday night.

The UK wide environmental activism group has been letting down the tyres of SUV’s across the country, in an effort to make it “impossible to own an SUV” in the city.

Thursday

Police launched an investigation after the death of a peacock was reported in Dunfermline.

The peacock, named Malcolm, was found dead, and another, Louis, badly hurt within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on Monday, 31 May 2022.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that two children, aged 13 and 11, “have been identified in relation to the incident.”

A model and movie extra forced a young boy to eat his own vomit during a catalogue of abuse against two children.

Renar Bain, 44, repeatedly assaulted the children by striking them to the head with her hand while she took care of them at her Edinburgh home.

Bain insisted one of the children eat food that had been dropped on the floor while also making the youngster eat his own vomit after he had been sick.

An appeal has been launched to find a driver who seriously assaulted a pedestrian in Edinburgh city centre.

A 31-year-old man was on, or near, a pedestrian crossing on Hanover Street when he was punched in the face by a driver.

He was treated for serious facial injuries in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and police have now launched an appeal for information.

Friday

Scotland’s most expensive private school has paid a six-figure sum in damages to a former pupil who alleged he was molested and beaten by a teacher.

Fettes College, whose alumni include ex-Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and boarding fees can reach £36,500, was sued by the man who gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

A 61-year-old West Lothian man was left petrified after a thief broke into his home, demanded money, and then made off with his mobile phone.

According to police, the suspect gained access to the house. He threatened the householder and demanded money then later made off with a mobile phone.

Police Scotland has released data showing drug crime and housebreaking is falling in the Capital, while sexual offences increase.