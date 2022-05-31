The fracas, during the match between Tynecastle FC and Portobello CFA 2006s, is now being investigated by police after witnesses said both parents and players were involved in the incident.

The incident occurred in the dying seconds of the South East Region Cup Final, held at the Hallhill Centre in Dunbar, with a tense match tied at 2-2.

Tynecastle FC say their players came under attack after a Portobello striker collided with the Tynecastle keeper.

The youth cup final was held at the Hallhill Centre in Dunbar, East Lothian. Picture: Google

Parents and players then became involved in a brawl, with one witness telling the Evening News that “players were punched to the floor, spectators including adults and subs were on the pitch fighting like two gangs”.

In a statement released by Tynecastle FC, the club said: “Everyone's concern during and after Sunday was the welfare of the Portobello player who was injured in an accidental collision with our goalkeeper.

“We are pleased to hear that the player has returned home and will make a full recovery.

“The game was abandoned due to the serious injury sustained by the Portobello player not as a result of the chaos that ensued afterwards.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and we have been handed various videos which show innocent Tynecastle players being subjected to unprovoked physical attacks and racial abuse, by spectators, which will be passed onto the police.

“We also wish to make it clear contrary to media reports that no one from Tynecastle or any of the four match officials present or various officials present alerted us to any alleged kick at the injured Portobello player.

"We believe the video of the game will prove this alleged kick did not happen.

“The club were disappointed by the action of a minority of spectators who were not supporters of Tynecastle.

"This left a sour note on an excellent cup final up to that point.

"We also stand by the match referee who was subjected to horrific verbal abuse and support him.”

In a statement issued this afternoon, Portobello 2006s said of the incident: “A Portobello player was brought down by the Tynecastle Goalkeeper in a dangerous collision.

"Our player was hit in the head and had passed out on the field.

“Everyone connected with Portobello was in a state of shock as one of our players was unresponsive for a few minutes. An unthinkable scenario was happening before your eyes.

“Portobello coaches, players, families and supporters were only interested in making sure that the injured player was attended, revived and taken care of.

“This was our sole concern at the time. We were also trying to diffuse the tension and isolating the rest of our players, some of whom were being attacked on the field.

“We take full responsibility for the Portobello players and their behaviour in the aftermath as it is totally unacceptable to react to provocation.

"We sympathise with their emotional state seeing their team-mate in such a critical condition but we expect them to keep their heid when faced with difficult circumstances.

"Some videos have emerged of so called ‘Portobello supporters’ that were involved in scuffles on the pitch. Our understanding is that these are players from other teams who attended the final.

“We have three coaches involved in a cup final and our responsibility is our players, coaches, parents or immediate family.

“We are not liable for the behaviour of malevolent ‘neutrals’.

“The events on Sunday have been disturbing for us as a club. We are sure Tynecastle are also unhappy with this turn of events.

“Our concern now is for the recovery of our player who has suffered a serious head injury and the safe conclusion of the rest of the season.

“We have been involved in youth football for a long time and have produced footballers and young men of character.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a fight at a pitch on Kellie Road, Dunbar, at around 6.20pm on Sunday.