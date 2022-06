Officers were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A720 near the Dreghorn junction at around 9.20am on Wednesday morning.

One lane was blocked due to the collision, which caused heavy traffic, however, the road is now clear and all lanes are running.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice."