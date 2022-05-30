Out of these calls, 43% resulted in a crime being recorded, with 1,760 crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

In the past two months, following investigations by Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Taskforce, five serial domestic abusers have been sentences to a total of 61 years in prison.

In an online statement, Police Scotland added: “Over the same period, there was a 12.4% increase in applications to the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS).

"This includes a 30% increase in Right to Ask applications, where people can ask whether their current partner has a history of abuse.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Faulds, Head of Public Protection, Police Scotland, said: “Domestic abuse remains a significant priority for Police Scotland. We take a call every nine minutes on average and our officers are highly trained to respond professionally and effectively.

“Domestic abuse takes many forms. It can be physical and sexual but also psychological, emotional and financial. An abuser’s intent is to control and coerce their victim.

“Every case is traumatic for the victim, the effects are long-lasting for them and for their families, and especially so for children. No child should have to witness to domestic abuse.

“Preventing domestic abuse is our ultimate aim. We work closely with our partners, not only to improve our own response but also to educate against and to prevent domestic abuse.

"A key part of prevention is the disclosure scheme which has helped thousands of people make an informed choice about whether to continue or end an abusive relationship.”

Edinburgh Women’s Aid: 0131 315 8110