Edinburgh crime: Three guinea pigs found abandoned in pet carrier by dog walker at Edinburgh beauty spot

The Scottish SPCA called after the abandoned animals were discovered on Corstorphine Hill
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

Three guinea pigs have been found abandoned in a pet carrier at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

The Scottish SPCA was called to Corstorphine Hill at around 8am on August 3 after the animals were discovered by a dog walker.

The guinea pigs are currently being cared for by the charity.

Three guinea pigs have been found abandoned in a pet carrier by a dog walker at an Edinburgh beauty spot.
Animal resuce officer Emma Philips said: “The three guinea pigs are black, tan and white in colour. Two are long-haired and one has shorter hair.

“They were found inside a pet carrier just to the right of the green gate at the entrance to Cortstorphine Hill Nature Reserve.

“We appreciate that times are tough for a lot of people but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully the guinea pigs were found in time and they are now receiving the care they need.”

“If anyone recognises these animals, they are urged to call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.