Edinburgh crime: Three police officers taken to hospital after M9 crash chase with car travelling wrong way on A720
Three police officers were taken to hospital after a pursuit with a car travelling the wrong way down the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Edinburgh road policing officers were alerted to a blue Vauxhall Astra car, driving the wrong way on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, at around 1.10am on Tuesday, October 11.
Police tracked down the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Officers pursued the car, and deployed tactics to bring it to a stop on the M9 between Junction 1A and 2, which resulted in a collision.
The M9 was closed at 2am while police dealt with the crash, but reopened shortly after 5.30am.
Three police officers involved in the pursuit were taken to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert to be checked over.
Police are appealing for witnesses, and are asking anyone who saw the vehicle around the time of the chase or who has footage to contact police.
Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle which failed to stop are ongoing.
“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle’s movements or was in the area around the time of the pursuit to contact police.
“Also, anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation should get in touch."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0115 of 11 October.