Declan Milne, 22, pled guilty to inflicting 14 stab wounds on the head, cheek, thighs and muzzle of four-year-old black Lab Max.

Mile, from Edinburgh, was sentenced to a four-month restriction of liberty order from 7.30pm to 7am and given a 200-hour community payback order.

Animal welfare chiefs were alerted to the pooch after a vet who treated Max was concerned by the number of injuries he had across his body.

The vet recognised these wounds were non-accidental and had immediate concerns for Max's welfare.

Max belonged to the parents of Milne's girlfriend at the time.

She found the terrified dog cowering in fear with faeces all over the floor and on his tail and saw he was bleeding.

Milne's partner spotted that her nail scissors were missing from their set and questioned Milne who denied any knowledge of Max's wounds.

But when Milne presented the scissors, there was black hair on them.

The scissors were taken for forensic analysis and dog blood and DNA was found on them.

Mile was charged under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 for causing Max unnecessary suffering by stabbing him with nail scissors multiple times.

He was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Wed).

SSPCA Inspector Fiona Thorburn said, "After Milne's girlfriend discovered Max with the fresh injuries, she immediately phoned her family who returned from their weekend away.

"The family were incredibly concerned and took Max straight to the vet where he received prompt treatment for his wounds.

"This has been an incredibly distressing time for Max and his owners.

"The family trusted Milne to look after their pet and unbeknownst to them, Milne caused Max a great deal of stress and pain.

"The suffering to Max is not just physical but would have caused him immense mental anguish too.

"The puncture wounds were on Max's head, cheek, his thighs and muzzle.

"The vet determined that the injuries were caused by repeated trauma with a sharp object.

"A second vet was consulted who surmised that it was beyond any reasonable doubt that Max had sustained those injuries by deliberate violent means.

"We are glad that Milne pled guilty and admitted to this appalling crime.

"We don't believe this was the first time that Max was caused to suffer at the hands of Milne.

"What we can take away from this is that Milne was caught when he was so that Max did not have to continue to suffer.

"We are pleased to say that Max recovered well from his wounds no doubt helped by being surrounded by his loving family.

"The Sheriff stated in court that he was 'nauseated by the cruelty' Milne had shown towards Max.

"We are pleased that Milne admitted his guilt in this case and that he has been handed this sentence.

"The ban will ensure no other animals will suffer at his hands like Max did.

"We would like to thank Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) who carried out the DNA testing."

