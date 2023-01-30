A production of Jersey Boys at Edinburgh Playhouse was stopped half-way through Act Two, due to a disturbance in the audience. Eye-witnesses said there was a “scrap” in the auditorium.

Police were called to the incident at around 10pm on Saturday night (January 28). Officers arrested a 51-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. The pair has now been charged in connection with the incident, police said. One audience member took to social media to praise the Edinburgh Playhouse staff who dealt with the situation, calling them “fantastic”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Greenside Place, Edinburgh around 10pm on Saturday. A 51-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Edinburgh Playhouse has been contacted for comment.