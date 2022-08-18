Edinburgh crime: Two men appear in court charged with murder of former Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a former teacher at one of Scotland’s leading private schools.
Paul Black,63, and Paul McNaughton,27, made no plea to a charge that they murdered Peter Coshan, in Edinburgh, in August 11 2022.
The pair appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Mr Black, who prosecutors say is also known as Joseph Hillary, and his co-accused also made no plea to charges of theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Mr Coshan,75, taught at Fettes College in Edinburgh between 1972 and 2005. The school counts ex Prime Minister Tony Blair as one of its former pupils.
Read More
Mr Coshan was last seen in the Seafield area of Edinburgh at around 11.50pm on Thursday last week. His body is still yet to be recovered.
Former students at the £9,275-a-term school were among those to pay tribute to the teacher.
Jozefine Cox said: “He was one of my teachers and the kindest gentleman who had time for anyone who needed support, a laugh or just a good chat.”
Mr Black was granted bail whilst Mr McNaughton was remanded in custody.
Both men - who live in the Edinburgh area - have been committed for further examination and are expected to reappear in court on the charges sometime in the near future.