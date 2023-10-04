The crimes occurred between August and October 2023 in a number of locations including Portobello and Craigentinny

Two men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after being arrested in connection with multiple of break-ins and thefts at premises in Edinburgh.

The men, aged 42 and 29, were charged in connection with a number of incidents dating from 25 August to 1 October. The pair are understood to have stolen items from numerous premises across the city including, Craigentinny, Portobello High Street, Joppa Road, Straiton Place and a property near London Road.

