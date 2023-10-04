Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested in connection with multiple break-ins and thefts to appear in court
The crimes occurred between August and October 2023 in a number of locations including Portobello and Craigentinny
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after being arrested in connection with multiple of break-ins and thefts at premises in Edinburgh.
The men, aged 42 and 29, were charged in connection with a number of incidents dating from 25 August to 1 October. The pair are understood to have stolen items from numerous premises across the city including, Craigentinny, Portobello High Street, Joppa Road, Straiton Place and a property near London Road.
Detective Constable David Sandison said: “I would like to thank the public for all their help and support during our enquiries. We appreciate the impact this has had on the local community and we will continue to tackle these crimes.”