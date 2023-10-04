News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested in connection with multiple break-ins and thefts to appear in court

The crimes occurred between August and October 2023 in a number of locations including Portobello and Craigentinny
By Neil Johnstone
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Two men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after being arrested in connection with multiple of break-ins and thefts at premises in Edinburgh.

The men, aged 42 and 29, were charged in connection with a number of incidents dating from 25 August to 1 October. The pair are understood to have stolen items from numerous premises across the city including, Craigentinny, Portobello High Street, Joppa Road, Straiton Place and a property near London Road.

Detective Constable David Sandison said: “I would like to thank the public for all their help and support during our enquiries. We appreciate the impact this has had on the local community and we will continue to tackle these crimes.”