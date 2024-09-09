Edinburgh crime: Two brothers convicted at the High Court in connection with 59-year-old man's death in Leith
The body of Garry O’Neill was found in a flat at Primrose Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
At the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, September 9, Jamie Boulton, 55, was found guilty of murder following the death of Mr O’Neill.
His brother Nathan Boulton, 49, was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. They will be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr O’Neill’s family and friends and we hope that the result in court brings them a degree of closure.
“This was a deliberate act that ended in a death and Jamie Boulton will now face the consequences of his actions that day. His brother Nathan Boulton, now faces justice after he tried to conceal what happened.
“We would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our investigation.
“Violence is not acceptable in our society and Police Scotland will use all the tools it has to investigate and bring those intent on committing crime and harm in our communities to justice.”