Edinburgh crime: Two people arrested following drugs recovery worth a street value of £15,000 in Dalry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers searched the property under warrant in Caledonian Crescent on Thursday, January 9, and found cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy worth an estimated street value of £15,000, along with a four figure sum of cash.
An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection. They were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, January 10.
Detective Sergeant Mark Coull said: "This is a significant recovery which will impact on those involved in this type of criminality.
“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"I'd urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
The Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and includes the Chief Constable, the Lord Advocate and representatives from a range of agencies including the National Crime Agency, HMRC, Border Force, Scottish Prison Service, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, CoSLA, SOLACE, NHS and from the third and private sectors.
The SOC Taskforce oversees implementation of Scotland’s SOC Strategy with the aim of disrupting serious organised crime and reduce the harm it causes.