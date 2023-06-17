Two police dogs helped recover £500 worth of drugs after they accompanied officers to Wester Hailes following reports of a disturbance.

The dogs – Loki and Tora – played a crucial role in stopping two people and then finding the drugs at Westburn Grove around lunchtime on Friday. A social media post by Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “With reports of 8 people, with weapons, drug dealing in Westerhailes, #PDTora, #PDLoki & #S311 deployed. Some ran off, but 2 stopped when PD Tora "told them to". Loki then found some discarded crack cocaine & cannabis.”

Although initial reports referred to a group of people with knives, it is understood no weapons were found at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Friday, June 16, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance in Westburn Grove, Edinburgh. After a search of the area, drugs with an estimated street value of around £500 were recovered by officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”