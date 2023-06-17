News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Edinburgh crime: Two police dogs help recover drugs worth £500 after officers called to Wester Hailes

Loki and Tora play crucial part in stopping two people and finding drugs
By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST

Two police dogs helped recover £500 worth of drugs after they accompanied officers to Wester Hailes following reports of a disturbance.

The dogs – Loki and Tora – played a crucial role in stopping two people and then finding the drugs at Westburn Grove around lunchtime on Friday. A social media post by Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “With reports of 8 people, with weapons, drug dealing in Westerhailes, #PDTora, #PDLoki & #S311 deployed. Some ran off, but 2 stopped when PD Tora "told them to". Loki then found some discarded crack cocaine & cannabis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although initial reports referred to a group of people with knives, it is understood no weapons were found at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Friday, June 16, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance in Westburn Grove, Edinburgh. After a search of the area, drugs with an estimated street value of around £500 were recovered by officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police dogs Loki and Tora were deployed along with officers to Wester Hailes after reports of a disturbance.Police dogs Loki and Tora were deployed along with officers to Wester Hailes after reports of a disturbance.
Police dogs Loki and Tora were deployed along with officers to Wester Hailes after reports of a disturbance.
Most Popular

Edinburgh Airport: Delta Airlines crew member arrested at Edinburgh Airport leading to New York flight cancellation