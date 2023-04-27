Police arrested two climate activists at a protest outside the Scottish Parliament, which saw red paint hurled at the building.

The protest was held ahead of First Ministers Questions on Thursday. Two women, aged 23 and 26, were arrested by officers at the scene. Police said they have now been charged in connection with vandalism and a breach of the peace.

Climate group, This is Rigged, have taken responsibility for the paint, which is part of their “escalating” action in an attempt to “shut down Scotland’s oil industry”. In a statement, the activists said: “Today, two people painted the front of the Scottish Parliament to call attention to our government’s criminal inaction on the climate crisis. We tried asking – we challenged our politicians directly, in the seat of power, but they are unwilling to hear us. We are escalating – we will take it to the streets, to the infrastructure, to the media. This summer, we will shut down Scotland’s oil industry until our demands are met.”

Workmen clean up red paint that was thrown by climate activists outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The protests come after parliament introduced strict new rules for members of the public wanting to attend FMQ’s, after a string of climate protests interrupted proceedings.