Kerr Christison last saw his pet Speed at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening (September 29) at the store in Holyrood Road.

He said he had left the eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier tied to a bicycle rack near the cashpoint.

"We are completely devastated,” said Kerr, “He was tied extremely securely so there is no possibility he escaped by accident.

Speed the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was last seen outside Tesco Express in Edinburgh's Holyrood Road

"He has separation anxiety so sometimes cries when one of us is in the shop, so it may be someone was concerned for his welfare or something more sinister.

"Either way if anyone has information at all please do not hesitate to get in touch, thank you.”

Speed is described as white, small for his age and quite slim. He has a big brown patch over his right eye and a small brown patch on his back.

The dog also has a kink in his tail from when it was broken during his birth, Mr Christison said.