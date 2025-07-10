A 43-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years for his role in a county drug supply network.

Imer Quashi is the sixth man to be sentenced following an extensive police operation that targeted the supply of controlled drugs in Edinburgh.

The 43-year-old has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for his role in a county lines drug supply network within the city of Edinburgh known as the ‘Tommy’ line.

Properties in Edinburgh and London were targetted in September of 2024 as part of Operation Galvanize, with six arrests leading to convictions so far.

Several men were employed in this criminal enterprise delivering drugs to locations throughout the city.

Detective Sergeant Mark Walker said: “This group delivered drugs on demand and didn’t care that their packages were destroying lives and impacting on families and the local community, all they cared about was profit.

“There is no doubt that the disruption of this group had a significant impact on cocaine supply in Edinburgh and we remain committed to disrupting and destroying drug supply chains wherever we find them.

“Operation Galvanize was a cross-border operation which illustrated the benefit of close partnership working and sharing information. This collaborative working reassures the public we are in this together to dismantle the criminal gangs.”

If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of drugs, they are urged to contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.