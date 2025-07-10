Fundraiser launched for family of Edinburgh man who died outside City Chambers
He has now been named locally as Sean Stephen, 38, from the Southside of Edinburgh. Mr Stephen was pronounced dead on July 7 after emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive man at the council’s customer support hub on the High Street . His death is ‘being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious’.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
A close friend has now launched a GoFundMe page for the ‘gentle giant’ to help Sean’s family cover funeral costs. Adele Ford, who said she ‘was like a sister to Sean’, said: “ I am looking to raise some funds towards Sean's funeral costs to lift a bit pressure of his wife Julie and family. This was very unexpected, he was only 38-years-old and he had his full life ahead of him.
“He was the most loving gentle giant you'd ever meet and was well known by a lot of people. We are absolutely devastated and any help would be appreciated to give him the best send off he deserves. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Earlier in the week, council leader Jane Meagher said:“Sadly a gentleman passed away in our Customer Hub on the High Street. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.