A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of an Edinburgh man who tragically died outside the City Chambers on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now been named locally as Sean Stephen, 38, from the Southside of Edinburgh. Mr Stephen was pronounced dead on July 7 after emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive man at the council’s customer support hub on the High Street . His death is ‘being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious’.

Sean Stephen, from Edinburgh, was pronounced dead on July 7 at the council’s customer support hub on the High Street | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close friend has now launched a GoFundMe page for the ‘gentle giant’ to help Sean’s family cover funeral costs. Adele Ford, who said she ‘was like a sister to Sean’, said: “ I am looking to raise some funds towards Sean's funeral costs to lift a bit pressure of his wife Julie and family. This was very unexpected, he was only 38-years-old and he had his full life ahead of him.

“He was the most loving gentle giant you'd ever meet and was well known by a lot of people. We are absolutely devastated and any help would be appreciated to give him the best send off he deserves. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Earlier in the week, council leader Jane Meagher said:“Sadly a gentleman passed away in our Customer Hub on the High Street. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”