Death of man outside Edinburgh’s City Chambers being treated as 'unexplained'

The death of a man outside the City Chambers in Edinburgh is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

On Monday, July 7, emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive man at the council’s customer support hub at 249 High Street . The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The customer hub at the City Chambers closed on Monday and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The public can use local offices in the city at Captain’s Road, West Pilton Gardens, Westside Plaza and Niddrie Mains Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Monday, 7 July, we received a report of an unresponsive person at a premises on High Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”