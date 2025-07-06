Two men in hospital following ‘large brawl’ in John Street, Penicuik

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:54 BST
Two men have been taken to hospital following a ‘large brawl’ in Midlothian in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly after 1am on Sunday, July 6, police received a report of a ‘disturbance’ which happened in John Street in Penicuik. Two men, aged 45 and 50, were later taken to hospital.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Sunday, July 6 on John Street, in Penicuikplaceholder image
The incident happened at around 1.15am on Sunday, July 6 on John Street, in Penicuik | Google Maps

One witness told the Evening News the incident sparked ‘a huge police response’ and John Street was closed at its junction at Carlops Road. They described the incident as a ‘large brawl’ which left ‘two men lying on the road injured’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Sunday, July 6, officers received a report of a disturbance on John Street, Penicuik.

“Two men, aged 45 and 50, were taken to hospital. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

