Two men in hospital following ‘large brawl’ in John Street, Penicuik
Shortly after 1am on Sunday, July 6, police received a report of a ‘disturbance’ which happened in John Street in Penicuik. Two men, aged 45 and 50, were later taken to hospital.
One witness told the Evening News the incident sparked ‘a huge police response’ and John Street was closed at its junction at Carlops Road. They described the incident as a ‘large brawl’ which left ‘two men lying on the road injured’.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Sunday, July 6, officers received a report of a disturbance on John Street, Penicuik.
“Two men, aged 45 and 50, were taken to hospital. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”