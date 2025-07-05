Man, 28, to appear in court after ‘disturbance’ left three men in Edinburgh hospital

By Neil Johnstone

Published 5th Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court following a ‘disturbance’ in the early hours of Friday morning.
At around 1.15am on Friday, July 4, police received a report of a disturbance at a property on McCann Avenue, in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Emergency services attended and three men, aged 18, 25 and 28 were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. A 28-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, July 7 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

