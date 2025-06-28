An Edinburgh road was taped off by police after a man was found seriously injured near a graveyard.

Emergency services descended on Calton Road at around 7.35pm on Friday, June 27, following reports of a 34-year-old man having been found with serious injuries.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and his condition has been described as stable.

Police were called to Calton Road after a man was found injured | Michael Woodcock

An eyewitness said the road and New Calton Burial Ground were taped off, with ‘large numbers’ of police in attendance at the scene. He added that forensic investigators and sniffer dogs had been seen in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.35pm on Friday, June 27, police were called to a report of a man found seriously injured on Calton Road, Edinburgh, near the burial ground.

"The 34-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as stable. Enquiries are ongoing."