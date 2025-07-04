Three men taken to Edinburgh hospital after police called to 'disturbance' at Broxburn property

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 4th Jul 2025, 18:08 BST
Three men have been taken to hospital after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ in West Lothian.

Emergency services descended on McCann Avenue in Broxburn at around 1.15am on Friday, July 4, following reports of a disturbance at a property.

Three men aged 18, 25 and 28 were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The 28-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

He added: “Officers remain in the area and anyone with concerns or information can approach them.”

