Three men have been taken to hospital after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ in West Lothian.

Emergency services descended on McCann Avenue in Broxburn at around 1.15am on Friday, July 4, following reports of a disturbance at a property.

Three men aged 18, 25 and 28 were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The 28-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

He added: “Officers remain in the area and anyone with concerns or information can approach them.”