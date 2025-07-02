Concerns for West Lothian girl, 15, last seen in Kirknewton two days ago

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl reported missing from West Lothian.

Melissa Boulton was last seen in Kirknewton at around 11.30am on Monday, June 30. The teenager has not been seen since and police are now appealing for information to help trace her. Melissa also has links to Currie, Clermiston and Tranent.

Melissa Boulton was last seen in Kirknewton at around 11.30am on Monday, June 30. | Police Scotland

She is described as a white female, 5ft 9, of medium build and has long dyed red hair. She may have a nose ring and was last seen wearing a black top with black Nike jogging bottoms.

Anyone who may have seen Melissa or who has any information that can assist enquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0089 of July 1.

