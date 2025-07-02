6 men convicted following series of organised crime incidents in Edinburgh and Midlothian
Michael Heeps, Lee Ridgway, John Murray, Dale Bauld, Damien Mullen and Ryan McGovern were found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow today, Tuesday, July 1, after a seven-week trial. They were convicted of numerous offences including attempted murder, wilful fire-raising and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “The violence involved in each of these cases is completely unacceptable. Although these were all targeted attacks, those involved showed absolutely no regard for the communities affected. These incidents could have had much more serious consequences, and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
"Each of these incidents formed part of a long and incredibly complex investigation. Detectives, working alongside specialist officers from across the country, were meticulous in going through every detail and ultimately bringing these six men to justice. I would like to thank them, as well as our partners in forensic services and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal services, for their work. I would also like to thank the public for their support throughout the investigation.
"These convictions show Police Scotland’s commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and its national strategy. I want to make it clear to those intent on being involved in serious and organised crime that we will not give up and you will be brought to justice."