A worried mother said she was left ‘in complete shock’ after her baby was almost hit by a firework at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

Recounting the terrifying story just hours after it happened, the mum said she had been having a picnic with her nine-month-old child in Princes Street Gardens, near the Scott Monument, on Sunday, June 29, when a firework was ‘launched’ at them.

“Another woman with her baby was sitting a bit away from me, near the flowers,” she said.

“I had just packed up my stuff and put my baby in the pram when a big firework was launched into the middle of us with our babies and hit the ground right next to her baby. It could have killed her baby and badly injured mine. We were both in complete shock.”

A mother was having a picnic with her baby in Princes Street Gardens when she said a firework was 'launched' at them. | Google

She added that a man from the nearby coffee kiosk in the gardens, as well as other passersby, came over to help and later phoned the police.

“Some people nearby told us it was a huge group of teenagers who did it and after it almost hit us, three of them ran from the park laughing,” she said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9pm on Sunday, June 29, we received a report that youths were throwing fireworks in the Princes Street area of Edinburgh earlier that evening.

“There were no reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”