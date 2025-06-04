Edinburgh Scott Monument: The underrated hidden gem offering breathtaking views and city history nuggets
On previous visits to Edinburgh, climbing the famous Scott Monument was on my list of things to do, but was bumped off in favour of some of the more publicised activities in the city.
However, when I eventually took the trip up the monument, the experience did not disappoint - offering unrivalled views of the Old Town and a chance to learn interesting nuggets of history from the knowledgeable and easy to listen to guides.
The construction of the Scott Monument
George Meikle Kemp won a competition to design a monument to Sir Walter Scott following the Scottish writer’s death in 1832 and construction of the monument began in 1840. The monument features 68 statues of characters from Sir Walter Scott's novels and Scottish poets , writers and royalty.
Climbing the Scott Monument
To reach the highest accessible platform on the monument, visitors have to walk up 287 steps, with stops on the way to take a break and explore.
After paying our admission fee, we waited for the rest of our group to congregate, and made our way up the first set of the steps to the first floor and Museum Room.
Here, we took a seat and rested our legs, while a guide talked us through who Walter Scott was, the construction of the monument and gave us an insight into more recent conversations around the monument, for example whether or not the stonework should be cleaned.
The Museum Room has four incredible stained glass windows, and also holds artefacts such as a silver trowel presented by the then Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh to mark the laying of the monument’s foundation stone.
After some time to walk around, and take in the view of the Old Town, we regrouped and walked up to the second floor.
The platform on the second floor is quite small, however you can get a great birds-eye view of Edinburgh Waverley station - named after the Waverley Novels by Sir Walter Scott.
On reaching the third floor of the monument, you can feel the satisfaction of completing the climb, while taking in the beautiful views of Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street Gardens and the National Galleries of Scotland.
You can look along the entire one mile length of Princes Street, with the Balmoral Hotel clock tower visible to the east and, category A listed building, St John’s Church to the west.
How much does it cost to climb the Scott Monument?
Tickets can be purchased from the Scott Monument kiosk on arrival. Prices are: adult - £9, child / concession - £7, family ticket - £26.
What are the Scott Monument’s opening times?
The monument is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 3:30 pm (which is the last tour). It is closed daily for lunch from 12:30pm to 1:45pm.
