19 ‘proper authentic’ Edinburgh pubs everyone should visit according to Good Pub Guide

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st May 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has some amazing pubs – and here are some of the best, according to The Good Pub Guide.

As the name suggests, The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about... well, pubs! Now, the publication has shared its selection of Edinburgh watering holes it reckons everyone should visit in 2025.

Have a browse through our photo gallery to see 19 Edinburgh pubs The Good Pub Guide recommends.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 25 'proper authentic’ Edinburgh pubs everyone should visit, according to the Good Pub Guide. Photo: Pixabay

1. 25 'proper authentic’ Edinburgh pubs everyone should visit

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 25 'proper authentic’ Edinburgh pubs everyone should visit, according to the Good Pub Guide. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Where: 435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT

2. Deacon Brodie's Tavern

Where: 435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 521-523 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PE

3. The Ensign Ewart

Where: 521-523 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PE Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Photo: The Scran and Scallie/Marc Millar Photography

4. The Scran and Scallie

Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Photo: The Scran and Scallie/Marc Millar Photography Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPubsBarsBusiness
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice