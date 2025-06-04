Edinburgh: Fascinating video shows colourful detailed floral clock being planted as design released

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST

Watch as gardeners plant the flowers for this year’s Edinburgh floral clock.

A video shows this year’s floral clock being planted in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh. Two gardeners are seen lying on their front on ladders planting the flowers according to the design.

This year, the clock will mark the 200th anniversary of the invention of braille.

Gardeners plant flowers for this year's floral clock.Gardeners plant flowers for this year's floral clock.
Gardeners plant flowers for this year's floral clock. | National World

Posting to social media on May 23, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) said: “We are honoured that RNIB has been chosen for this year's Edinburgh Floral Clock!

“The clock will mark the 200th anniversary of the invention of braille - planting for the display began this week, and it will be in full bloom from June through to September!”

History of Edinburgh’s floral clock

The floral clock, the oldest in the world, was created in 1903 by then Edinburgh Parks Superintendent John McHattie.

The floral clock initially operated with just an hour hand, with a minute hand added in 1904. A cuckoo clock was added in 1952.

Since 1946, the floral clock has been designed in honour of various organisations and individuals, including the Girl Guides Association, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Queen for her Golden Jubilee.

