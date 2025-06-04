Edinburgh: Fascinating video shows colourful detailed floral clock being planted as design released
A video shows this year’s floral clock being planted in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh. Two gardeners are seen lying on their front on ladders planting the flowers according to the design.
This year, the clock will mark the 200th anniversary of the invention of braille.
Posting to social media on May 23, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) said: “We are honoured that RNIB has been chosen for this year's Edinburgh Floral Clock!
“The clock will mark the 200th anniversary of the invention of braille - planting for the display began this week, and it will be in full bloom from June through to September!”
History of Edinburgh’s floral clock
The floral clock, the oldest in the world, was created in 1903 by then Edinburgh Parks Superintendent John McHattie.
The floral clock initially operated with just an hour hand, with a minute hand added in 1904. A cuckoo clock was added in 1952.
Since 1946, the floral clock has been designed in honour of various organisations and individuals, including the Girl Guides Association, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Queen for her Golden Jubilee.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.