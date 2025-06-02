On May 15, Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo travelled with 40 wedding guests from Liverpool to the capital on board a 1930s Pullman-style train before getting married at the Fingal Hotel.

Speaking to the Evening News, Ben said: “We didn’t want to follow the usual formula for a wedding, we wanted something completely bespoke that truly resonated with our story as individuals and as a couple. It was a truly magical day—and I think we’ve created a unique experience that our guests will remember for a long time.”

The Greater Manchester couple began planning their unique wedding after travelling to Edinburgh on the Northern Belle train last year. And after meticulous planning and finding the perfect venue for their ceremony, Ben and Lorenzo were ready to announce their special wedding plans – which included a 400-mile round trip in a single day for the wedding party.

Lorenzo said: “We knew it would be complex, we knew it would take a lot of planning, but seeing the reactions of our guests has made everything worth it. This wasn’t just a wedding—it was a multi-sensory love story brought to life.” Ben added: “We can't wait to visit Edinburgh for our anniversary and many more happy occasions.”

Here are 11 pictures from the happy couple’s magical day.

1 . The happy couple Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo got married on the luxury floating hotel, the Fingal Hotel on Thursday, May 15

2 . All aboard The journey began with a spirited departure from Liverpool Lime Street Station, complete with a traditional bagpiper send-off, as guests boarded the Northern Belle—a vintage train inspired by the golden age of rail travel

3 . Personal touches Ben said: "Every detail was meticulously curated, blending luxury and nostalgia with deeply personal touches—including hidden 'Easter eggs' throughout the day, each a nod to our shared life and passions"

4 . Love in motion The happy couple's first dance was performed on board the Northern Belle travelling at 75mph