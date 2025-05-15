Watch as newlyweds depart Edinburgh after unique wedding day celebrations

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 19:01 BST
An English couple celebrated their Edinburgh wedding in style today, travelling from Liverpool to the capital in a vintage train with 42 wedding guests ahead of their ceremony at the Fingal Hotel.

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo, who got engaged in 2021, decided to tie the knot in the capital after falling in love with the city several years ago.

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo shared a special moment at Edinburgh’s Waverley Stationplaceholder image
Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo shared a special moment at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station | NW

Following their ceremony, a piper welcomed the wedding party at Waverley Station ahead of their outbound train. The happy couple plan keep the celebrations going on their way back – cutting their cake on the Northern Belle train and having their first dance in the aisle.

Watch the video to see the Ben and Lorenzo’s special moment at Waverley Station.

Related topics:NewlywedsEdinburghVideo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice