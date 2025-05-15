Watch as newlyweds depart Edinburgh after unique wedding day celebrations

An English couple celebrated their Edinburgh wedding in style today, travelling from Liverpool to the capital in a vintage train with 42 wedding guests ahead of their ceremony at the Fingal Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo, who got engaged in 2021, decided to tie the knot in the capital after falling in love with the city several years ago.

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo shared a special moment at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station | NW

Following their ceremony, a piper welcomed the wedding party at Waverley Station ahead of their outbound train. The happy couple plan keep the celebrations going on their way back – cutting their cake on the Northern Belle train and having their first dance in the aisle.

Watch the video to see the Ben and Lorenzo’s special moment at Waverley Station.