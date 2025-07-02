Police and West Lothian’s Trading Standards team have recovered more than 11,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of rolling tobacco in raids.

Joint raids took place at two premises in Bathgate and Broxburn on Monday, June 30.

A total of 11,560 cigarettes and 14 pouches of rolling tobacco were removed from sale. A vehicle involved was also seized.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the cigarettes were not for sale in the UK market and no UK duty had been paid on them. They packets also fail to display the mandatory health warnings required by law.

The spokesperson added: “Illicit tobacco harms our communities and legitimate businesses face unfair competition being undercut by products aimed at non-UK markets.

“Members of the public who have any concerns around potentially illegal items being sold in their area should please report these directly to Trading Standards. You can do so by filling out an on-line form on the West Lothian Council website or by calling the West Lothian Council Customer Service Centre on 01506 280000.”

The raids come within a month of the ban on single use disposable vapes introduced by the UK government on 1 June.

The ban on the sale and supply of disposable vapes came into effect on June 1, 2025. It is now illegal for businesses to sell, supply, or offer to sell or supply these products, regardless of whether they contain nicotine.

The ban applies to all retailers, including online stores, and to all single-use vapes, including those that don’t contain nicotine.

Reports are circulating that some stores are still selling the disposable vapes and Trading Standards are investigating.

Contacted by the LDRS a spokesperson for the Trading Standards team in Livingston said: “Trading Standards officers have been in direct communication with local businesses to make them aware of their responsibilities since the ban on single use vapes was introduced. ”

To report issues you can visit the Trading Standards website.