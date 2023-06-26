Staff at an Edinburgh primary school ‘regularly feel threatened and unsafe at work’ due to incidents of parents fighting in the playground. ‘Aggression and violence’ has also been reported toward teachers and support staff at Ferryhill Primary in Groathill Road.

The Drylaw school’s parent council said some fights had involved ‘dangerous weapons’ such as poles and hammers. This month, members of the parent council threatened to take their children out of school in protest at a lack of action to address growing safety fears, however called-off the ‘strike day’ following a commitment from the council that new measures would be put in place to stem the anti-social behaviour.

And now a union is calling for a community policing presence at the school to deal with the behaviours of ‘a minority of parents’. Pauline Henderson, convener of communities and families for Unison Edinburgh, said officers should be at the school at the beginning and end of the school day ‘when the behaviours are at their worst’, starting after the summer break.

Ferryhill Primary School in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh. Image: Google.

She said: “In the last few months we at Unison have been dealing with members who have been adversely affected by the situation. Our members regularly feel threatened and unsafe at work as parents in the playground and the school building display aggressive behaviour towards other parents and staff.”

A statement issued by Ferryhill Primary Parent Council earlier in June said that there were also reported instances of infant and nursery children leaving the premises and school grounds unattended ‘on more than one occasion’. The statement also said that concerns of ‘bullying, violence, and racism’ have led to ‘fear and apprehension among children and parents’ and ‘reluctance in entering the playground’ at the school.

It added: “Our foremost priority is to support the dedicated staff members of Ferryhill Primary School, who are working tirelessly to overcome these challenges. The school has devised a plan to navigate through these issues, but we acknowledge that this is a complex process that requires time and effort.”

The parents have demanded a timeline is drawn up setting out when changes will be implemented by the council and police and said they would not rule out reviving plans for strike action if the situation does not improve.

Ms Henderson said: “The management team and headteacher within the school are extremely supportive of the whole staff and have put into place various initiatives to try and counteract and stem these behaviours, but unfortunately they have continued throughout the term spilling over into events where staff, children and parents have all been affected.”