The 10 best primary schools in Edinburgh, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table

These 10 Edinburgh primary schools are among the best performing across Scotland
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Ten Edinburgh primary schools scored among the highest in a Scotland-wide list created by The Times newspaper.

One city primary school St Mark’s RC made it into the Scottish top 10 in the last, based on performance. Meanwhile, Pirniehill Primary was the lowest ranked Edinburgh school with a score of 240 out of 400. St David’s RC, Craigroyston and Forthview primaries also were among the lowest ranked.

The figures published today reveal the best performing schools across the country – according to the percentage of primary seven pupils meeting the required standard in core skills in Scotland’s curriculum for excellence. The data from the Scottish Government allows parents to analyse standards across the 1,200 schools that published results.

Eight of the 10 primary schools from Edinburgh featured in the table had top scores of 400, with two having 390. The table is drawn from official data submitted to Scottish ministers. The Times Scotland assigned each primary school a score out of 400, which draws together the percentage of pupils up to standard in four skills into a single comparable metric.

St Mark's RC Primary School was top performing in Edinburgh

St Mark's RC Primary School was top performing in Edinburgh Photo: Google

James Gillespie's Primary on Whitehouse Loan ranked among the ten best performing Edinburgh primary schools in Scotland.

James Gillespie's Primary on Whitehouse Loan ranked among the ten best performing Edinburgh primary schools in Scotland. Photo: Google

South Morningside Primary School has a roll of 625 making it one of the Capital’s biggest schools. But it ranks among the top performing schools in the country.

South Morningside Primary School has a roll of 625 making it one of the Capital’s biggest schools. But it ranks among the top performing schools in the country. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Dean Park Primary School in Balerno scored highly on reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking. The school celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Dean Park Primary School in Balerno scored highly on reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking. The school celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Photo: Ian Georgeson

