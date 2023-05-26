These are the 10 best state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest figures

These are the best performing state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest data available. Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

While exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’ – as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area – we have published this list to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Without further ado, here ate the best state secondary schools in Edinburgh, from Boroughmuir High School to Portobello High School.

1 . Boroughmuir High School Boroughmuir High School, which includes Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa among its former pupils, had 70 per cent of leavers achieving five or more Highers in 2021/2022. (Picture: Greg Macvean) Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

2 . The Royal High School One of the oldest schools in Scotland, the Royal High School in East Barnton Avenue is the second best Edinburgh state secondary, with 62 per cent of pupils receiving five or more highers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . James Gillespie's High School Named after a local merchant, James Gillespie's High School in Lauderdale Street received the next best results in its highers, with 61 per cent. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . St Thomas of Aquin's High School St Thomas of Aquin's High School in Chalmers Street, near the Meadows, had 58 per cent of its leavers achieving five or more Highers. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales