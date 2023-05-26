News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

The 10 best high schools in Edinburgh, from Boroughmuir High School to James Gillespie's High School

These are the 10 best state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest figures
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest data available. Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

While exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’ – as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area – we have published this list to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Without further ado, here ate the best state secondary schools in Edinburgh, from Boroughmuir High School to Portobello High School.

The eight best Edinburgh schools according to The Sunday Times Good School Guide

Boroughmuir High School, which includes Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa among its former pupils, had 70 per cent of leavers achieving five or more Highers in 2021/2022. (Picture: Greg Macvean)

1. Boroughmuir High School

Boroughmuir High School, which includes Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa among its former pupils, had 70 per cent of leavers achieving five or more Highers in 2021/2022. (Picture: Greg Macvean) Photo: Greg Macvean

Photo Sales
One of the oldest schools in Scotland, the Royal High School in East Barnton Avenue is the second best Edinburgh state secondary, with 62 per cent of pupils receiving five or more highers.

2. The Royal High School

One of the oldest schools in Scotland, the Royal High School in East Barnton Avenue is the second best Edinburgh state secondary, with 62 per cent of pupils receiving five or more highers. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Named after a local merchant, James Gillespie's High School in Lauderdale Street received the next best results in its highers, with 61 per cent.

3. James Gillespie's High School

Named after a local merchant, James Gillespie's High School in Lauderdale Street received the next best results in its highers, with 61 per cent. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
St Thomas of Aquin's High School in Chalmers Street, near the Meadows, had 58 per cent of its leavers achieving five or more Highers.

4. St Thomas of Aquin's High School

St Thomas of Aquin's High School in Chalmers Street, near the Meadows, had 58 per cent of its leavers achieving five or more Highers. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghScottish Government