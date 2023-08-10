Audience members ran for the door when the man burst in

Terrified audience members at an Edinburgh Fringe show were forced to make a run for the door after a man burst in ‘waving a gun’.

Comedian Ralph Brown was in the middle of performing his show Ralpha Male, which started at The Waverley Bar at 10pm on Wednesday, when a man entered the venue with what appeared to be a firearm – but was later found to be a replica or BB gun. An eyewitness said: “A man came in, started waving a gun, wrestled with the comedian and everyone ran out. I’m sure it was a fake gun but it seemed and looked real at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone ran for the door instantly. We were convinced it was a real gun.”

Police were called to The Waverley Bar after a disturbance during Ralph Brown's show

The bar was evacuated following the incident, and eyewitnesses said armed police were called in. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in connection with the incident.

The replica firearm was also seized at the scene. Ralph Brown’s show scheduled for the same time tonight, August 10, has been cancelled.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at an event at premises on St Mary’s Street in Edinburgh at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 9. No one was injured and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 10 August.”

Ralph Brown and The Waverley Bar have been approached for comment.

It comes after reports of another Scottish comedian, Colin Higgins, having been taken to hospital after a female audience member struck him in the face during a Fringe show on Friday night. The Scottish Sun reported that police had launched an investigation after the 40-year-old was punched in the face at a venue in Leith Walk.