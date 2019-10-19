Edinburgh gangland figure Robert Kelbie offers £5000 to find person who wrecked brother's grave
Edinburgh gangland figure Robert Kelbie has reportedly offered a four-figure sum of cash in a bid to locate those responsible for vandalising his brother's grave.
The 35-year-old from Newbridge took to Facebook after his brother's Edinburgh gravestone - the location of which we do not wish to reveal - was targeted last Saturday and offered a £5000 incentive to identify the culprits.
Robert's elder sibling Mark, an ex-boxer, was fatally injured in a car crash near Upper Largo, Fife, in 2016.
Read More
Convicted fraudster Kelbie wrote: “Pathetic and low isn’t the word. No bravery in that at all.
“If there’s anyone who can let me know who this coward is I’ll pay £5,000.
"No one will know who it came from.”
According to reports today in the Daily Record, Kelbie is to receive a caution for his online outburst.
When pressed on the matter, a Police Scotland spokesperson was unable to verify the accuracy of the claim, however, they confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into an incident concerning the grave of Mark Kelbie.
Prior to his death, Mark Kelbie had spent 13 years in prison for the attempted murder of John Rush, who died three years after the attack.
Robert Kelbie, also a former boxer, admitted mortgage fraud in 2012, the court seizing £34,000 from him.