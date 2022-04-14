Edinburgh: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car outside shopping centre in Wester Hailes
A man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh after being hit by a car outside a shopping centre in Wester Hailes.
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:45 pm
Police were called at 9.30am on Thursday to a report of a man being hit by a car and confirmed the 45-year-old had been taken to the royal infirmary of Edinburgh.
A spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 9.30am on Thursday April 14, to a report of a man being hit by a car at Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries are ongoing."