Edinburgh: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car outside shopping centre in Wester Hailes

A man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh after being hit by a car outside a shopping centre in Wester Hailes.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:45 pm

Police were called at 9.30am on Thursday to a report of a man being hit by a car and confirmed the 45-year-old had been taken to the royal infirmary of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 9.30am on Thursday April 14, to a report of a man being hit by a car at Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
A720: Edinburgh City Bypass closed due to dramatic trailer fire

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Edinburgh: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car outside shopping centre in Wester Hailes