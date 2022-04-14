Dramatic pictures from the scene on the A720 at 10.40am showed the intensity of the fire which had taken hold of a large trailer near the slip road for Sighthill.

Lane one eastbound is running but lane two remains closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters are on the scene but currently there is no additional information.

Police Scotland is also on the scene and has confirmed that there are no reports of any injuries at the moment.

At 12pm Traffic Scotland has said westbound traffic is facing 40 minute delays and eastbound is facing 55 minute delays.

More as we have it…

The Edinburgh City Bypass is currently closed in both directions at the Calder Junction due to a lorry fire.

