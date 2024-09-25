Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh man has been caught in a paedophile hunter sting after he sent sick sexual messages to who he believed was a young schoolgirl.

Kevin Convery was confronted by members of the online hunter group ASA Scotland after he made contact with one of their decoys on the dating site Badoo.

Convery, 50, believed he was speaking a 13-year-old child called Mia, and after the chat moved to WhatsApp he sent disgusting sexual comments to the profile. The former Argyll and Sutherland regiment serviceman also sent the child’s online profile images of him partially naked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Convery, pictured during the Paedo Hunter Group's online sting outside the Scottish Parliament. | Alexander Lawrie

Convery travelled from his former home in Clackmannan to Edinburgh where he was confronted outside the Scottish Parliament building by the hunter group, who live streamed the meeting to thousands of online followers.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Convery, now of the capital’s Shandwick Place, had been contacting various adult women on the Badoo dating site when he began chatting to “Mia’.

He told the girl she was “a sexy young lassie” and he wanted to see images of her naked. Convery then demanded the child send him videos and he sent messages to her describing how she should carry out his instructions.

Convery, who was jailed in 1995 for having sex with a child, claimed he believed Mia was over 18 years old when he first made contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had been feeling “loneliness and isolation” at the time of the offending and he had been “stupid” to carry on messaging after he was told she was underage.

Convery appeared at the city court for sentencing on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to sending sexual comments and images of himself to who believed was a child between May 26 and June 21 this year.

Sheriff Adrian Fraser sentenced Convery to be placed under the supervision of the social work department and his name to be added to the sex offenders register for 18 months.