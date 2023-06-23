News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Missing Dundee man with links to Edinburgh found and arrested

Police find missing Dundee man with links to Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:25 BST

Police have tracked down a missing Dundee man with links to Edinburgh.

Officers put out an appeal for the 19-year-old man on June 15 and say he has now been arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 20, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 19-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with an outstanding warrant. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023.”

Police Scotland say a missing man with connections to Edinburgh has been found and arrestedPolice Scotland say a missing man with connections to Edinburgh has been found and arrested
