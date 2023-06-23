Edinburgh missing: Missing Dundee man with links to Edinburgh found and arrested
Police have tracked down a missing Dundee man with links to Edinburgh.
Officers put out an appeal for the 19-year-old man on June 15 and say he has now been arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 20, police said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 19-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with an outstanding warrant. He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023.”