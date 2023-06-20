Stuart Smith: Fife police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leven man with connections to Edinburgh
Stuart Smith disappeared from the Kennoway area of Leven, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17. He has not been seen since. Police described the 37-year-old as being around 5 foot 1 inches tall, unshaven, with brown eyes, dark brown hair. He also walks with a shake in his hand. Stuart was said to be wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen. Officers said that he is known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.
Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned for Stuart's welfare”, and added: “We urge Stuart to make contact with us or his family or friends so we know he is safe and well.” Anyone with information that could help detectives find Stuart is asked to phone Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1020 of 19th June 2023