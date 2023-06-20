Stuart Smith disappeared from the Kennoway area of Leven, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17. He has not been seen since. Police described the 37-year-old as being around 5 foot 1 inches tall, unshaven, with brown eyes, dark brown hair. He also walks with a shake in his hand. Stuart was said to be wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen. Officers said that he is known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.