News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Stuart Smith: Fife police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leven man with connections to Edinburgh

The missing man is known to frequent Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing man from Fife.

Stuart Smith disappeared from the Kennoway area of Leven, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17. He has not been seen since. Police described the 37-year-old as being around 5 foot 1 inches tall, unshaven, with brown eyes, dark brown hair. He also walks with a shake in his hand. Stuart was said to be wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen. Officers said that he is known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned for Stuart's welfare”, and added: “We urge Stuart to make contact with us or his family or friends so we know he is safe and well.” Anyone with information that could help detectives find Stuart is asked to phone Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1020 of 19th June 2023

Stuart Smith, 37, who has been reported missing from Leven in Fife, is known to frequent Edinburgh.Stuart Smith, 37, who has been reported missing from Leven in Fife, is known to frequent Edinburgh.
Stuart Smith, 37, who has been reported missing from Leven in Fife, is known to frequent Edinburgh.