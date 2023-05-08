Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman in Edinburgh.

Ania Karus, 36, has been missing from the Capital for three days. She was last seen in the Pilton area of Edinburgh, at around 12pm on Friday, May 5. Police describe Ania as being white, around 5 foot 2 inches tall, with a stocky build and long brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a green body warmer, a yellow hooded top, black leggings and a multi-coloured rucksack.

Officers said that Ania usually frequents the city centre, but added that she may have travelled away from the Capital on a train from Waverley Station. They are urging anyone who can help them trace Ania to come forward.

Ania Karus, 36, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.

Police sergeant David South, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ania’s welfare. She frequents Edinburgh city centre and tends to stay in the general area, however, it’s possible on this occasion that she may have taken a train from Waverley train station but where to has still to be confirmed if she has travelled. Colleagues at British Transport Police have been informed.