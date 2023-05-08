News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for Ania Karus last seen in Pilton

Officers believe she may have taken a train from Edinburgh Waverley Station

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th May 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:39 BST

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman in Edinburgh.

Ania Karus, 36, has been missing from the Capital for three days. She was last seen in the Pilton area of Edinburgh, at around 12pm on Friday, May 5. Police describe Ania as being white, around 5 foot 2 inches tall, with a stocky build and long brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a green body warmer, a yellow hooded top, black leggings and a multi-coloured rucksack.

Officers said that Ania usually frequents the city centre, but added that she may have travelled away from the Capital on a train from Waverley Station. They are urging anyone who can help them trace Ania to come forward.

Ania Karus, 36, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.Ania Karus, 36, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.
Ania Karus, 36, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.
Police sergeant David South, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ania’s welfare. She frequents Edinburgh city centre and tends to stay in the general area, however, it’s possible on this occasion that she may have taken a train from Waverley train station but where to has still to be confirmed if she has travelled. Colleagues at British Transport Police have been informed.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows where Ania may be or who may have any information that will help us trace her to get in touch. We’d also ask Ania herself to contact police to let us know she is safe and well.” Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0087 of Friday, 6 May 2023.