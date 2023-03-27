News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing teenager traced safe and well after appeal to public

He was reported missing from Drylaw last week

By Ian Swanson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read

An Edinburgh teenager reported missing from the Drylaw area of the Capital last week has been traced safe and well.

Bartosz Skupien, was last seen in Saltire Square in the city on the morning of Wednesday March 22. It was thought he may have travelled to Dundee, possibly by bus. And police appealed for information from anyone who had seen Bartosz or knew where he might be.

Police Scotland posted on social media on Sunday: “Thank you for sharing our appeal on Bartosz Skupien, who was missing from Edinburgh. He has been traced safe and well.”

Bartosz Skupien has been traced safe and well
