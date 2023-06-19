News you can trust since 1873
Missing teens believed to have travelled to Edinburgh by train
Anna Bryan
Published 19th Jun 2023
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

Police in Edinburgh are searching for two missing teenagers from the Scottish Highlands.

Tyler-Jay Stevens and Nico Adams, both aged 15, are missing from Inverness. Police believe the two teenagers have travelled South together on a train, and may now be in Edinburgh or Glasgow. Tyler-Jay was last seen in the Dalneigh area of Inverness at around 2.40am on Saturday, June 17, while Nico was last sighted in the Scaniport area of the city around 4am on Saturday. Officers describe the pair as both being 6 foot 1, of slim build, with short dark hair. Police added that they may be in possession of a black backpack and a black chest bag.

Detectives are asking the public to help them trace the missing teens. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 1011 or 2867 of 17 June.

Tyler-Jay Stevens and Nico Adams, who are missing from Inverness, may have travelled to Edinburgh.
