Tyler-Jay Stevens and Nico Adams, both aged 15, are missing from Inverness. Police believe the two teenagers have travelled South together on a train, and may now be in Edinburgh or Glasgow. Tyler-Jay was last seen in the Dalneigh area of Inverness at around 2.40am on Saturday, June 17, while Nico was last sighted in the Scaniport area of the city around 4am on Saturday. Officers describe the pair as both being 6 foot 1, of slim build, with short dark hair. Police added that they may be in possession of a black backpack and a black chest bag.